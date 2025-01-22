Dubai: Multiple-vehicle collision on E311 causes traffic jam, delays, warn police

Image used for illustrative purpose

A multiple-vehicle collision took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311, the Dubai Police announced on Wednesday.

The accident that occurred between multiple vehicles on the major highway took place before the Dubai-Al Ain exit towards Sharjah.

The authority warned motorists of traffic in the area due to the accident, which took place during the evening hours of the day, a time when the traffic rush starts picking up due to motorists returning from work.