Dubai: Multiple-car collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes 4.2km-long tailback, 9-min delay

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:53 PM

A multiple-car collision is causing a considerable traffic jam of more than 4km on Sheikh Zayed Road, with motorists facing a nine-minute delay.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident — which took place near Last Exit DXB Bound — reportedly involves "at least 5-6 cars". Take a look at the latest traffic update on the map below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another smaller accident was also reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Thirty minutes since the collision was reported, the congestion can slowly be seen clearing up, with the 9-minute delay becoming a 5-minute-long hold-up.

Motorists driving on the city's arterial road should use alternative roads in order to avoid the traffic jam.