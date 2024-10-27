Dubai: Motorists to expect delays due to staggered road closures during marathon

Dubai drivers can expect delays on some roads this morning due to a half marathon that started at 6am and ends at 9.30am.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted the route map for Dubai City Half Marathon (MaiDubai2024) on X. Take a look at the route here:

The RTA said that all traffic directions on the streets and intersections throughout the race route will be managed in coordination with Dubai Police to ensure smooth and easy traffic flow.