Dubai: Motorists face 18-minute delay on Ras Al Khor road due to car collision

The jam has been in place since around 7am
Motorists on Ras Al Khor road faced major delays on Wednesday morning due to a car accident during morning rush hours when most residents are headed on their way to work.
The gridlock began from the road running parallel to Ras Al Khor Industrial area 1, passing along the wildlife sanctuary and Dubai Design District, as per Google Maps.
The jam eased back into moving traffic some distance after Business Bay Bus Station 2.
As per Google Maps, the jam has been in place since around 7am, when it was first reported.
ALSO READ: