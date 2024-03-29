Dubai: More than 600 free pre-loaded nol cards distributed to needy families

The policy for all retail outlets also covers biodegradable ones as they require their own recycling stations
More than 600 pre-loaded nol cards were distributed to underprivileged families by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on the occasion of Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed in the UAE on every 19th day of Ramadan.
The nol cards can be used not only for public transport but also to make essential purchases at participating retail outlets in the emirate.
RTA said the distribution of 630 nol cards is also part of their Ramadan initiative “aimed at carrying out various community initiatives directed towards RTA employees, people of determination, families with limited incomes, drivers, and workers to bring them joy and happiness during the holy month.”
Early this month, RTA rolled out the ‘Modes of Good’ initiative, an expanded version of the annual ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative for the distribution of 8,000 Iftar meals for public bus drivers, delivery bike riders, truck drivers, and Abra captains. RTA also partnered with Beit Al Khair Society for the Ramadan Tent Project aimed at providing 2000 Iftar meals to fasting individuals.
Telephone booths have also been set up during Ramadan at select Metro stations offering commuters free international calls to talk to their loved ones abroad from Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations.
ALSO READ:
The policy for all retail outlets also covers biodegradable ones as they require their own recycling stations
Apart from offering a huge discount, the Great Online Sale is also offering several prizes to participants
The online charity auction showcased a collection of 555 license plates for regular vehicles in Abu Dhabi
Why Emiratis don white kandouras? Why Arabic coffee is served in small, half-filled cups? All such questions answered at a wind-tower house gathering
This is not the place to scour for new romantic partners, say many, who want the site to retain its original purpose
Dr Amna Al Dahak has stated that the National Committee for Food Safety has partially approved the ban already
The facility will provide greater access to residents from Liwa, Mirfa, Gayathi, Ruwais, Tarif from Western Region
Certificate needs to be presented at check-in for inspection prior to flying from Abu Dhabi, says airline