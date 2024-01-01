UAE

Dubai: More than 2 million passengers use public transport on New Year's Eve

The metro alone saw more than 900,000 riders on both red and green lines

Left: KT Photo/File, Right: KT Photo/Mazhar Farooqui
Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 3:29 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 3:47 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority reported that a total of 2,288,631 passengers used various public transport means on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2023.

The breakdown revealed that:

- Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines served 974,416 riders

- The Tram saw 56,208 riders

- Public Buses lifted 401,510 riders

- Marine transport means ferried 97,261 passengers

- E-hail vehicles served 167,051 riders

- Shared transport vehicles were used by 1,316 individuals

- Taxis were used by 590,869 passengers.

RTA confirmed that it was a smooth and safe ride for passengers to and from the New Year's Eve celebration venues, thanks to an integrated plan well-coordinated with concerned entities in Dubai.

