Dubai: More residents call for flexible work hours as Salik, parking fees go up next year

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Calls for flexible working hours are getting stronger as tariffs for Salik and parking are set to increase in Dubai next year. Remote work would not only help reduce road congestion but also translate to some savings for employees, and more quality time with their families.

“Yes, there is an urgent need to address traffic congestion, but merely increasing tolls will not be the most effective solution,” noted long-time Dubai resident Michael da Costa, adding: “The new tariffs for parking and Salik would only add to the financial burden of motorists.

“Our roads remain congested during peak hours, even on alternative routes. To truly alleviate traffic, a more comprehensive approach is needed, such as implementing flexible work hours and hybrid work models for employees," added da Costa, who is also director for PR and media at the Philippine Business Council — Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Richelle Fosberry, another long-time Dubai resident and head of operations at Mojo PR, is also doubtful of the dynamic pricing scheme for Salik and parking that would take effect by January and March respectively next year.

“Personally, the peak hours are unavoidable as they coincide with my work and meeting schedules. I will have to leave home during off-peak hours to avoid additional Salik costs. But, if I could work from home on some days of the week or have flexible working hours, I could adjust my daily commute. Working from home twice a week is a great perk that helps mitigate some of the impact of the new pricing scheme,” she added.

Perks of remote work policies

Last month, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) released encouraging results of the two surveys they conducted early this year on flexible working hours.

About 87 per cent of Dubai government employees feel that flexible working hours align with their personal needs, while 89.4 per cent agree that these hours enhance their productivity. The survey also shows that 80.4 per cent believe their productivity while working remotely matches that in the office, with 90 per cent reporting no issues with communication or connectivity with colleagues or managers.

The results of the two surveys indicate that 32 per cent of private firms currently implement remote work, while 58 per cent are ready to expand these policies.

With regards to reducing road congestion, the authorities said “implementing flexible working hours, with a two-hour start window, and remote work — allowing four to five such workdays per month — can reduce morning peak travel time across Dubai by 30 per cent.”

Both the public and private sectors are encouraged to adopt these practices to reduce traffic congestion and balance business productivity with quality of life, RTA and DGHR underscored.

The remote work system is no longer new as it has become a "core part" of the corporate culture in most government entities, noted DGHR director-general Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi.

“Some (private) companies in Dubai allow employees several days per year to choose remote work. Some government bodies also provide flexibility in starting work between 6.30am and 8.30am, allowing employees to distribute their commutes during morning and evening peak hours, thus facilitating smoother arrivals and departures to and from the workplace," he added.

Boon for many, but not for all

Meanwhile, a senior HR (human resources) official told Khaleej Times that working from home may be a boon for many, but it does not work for all.

“There are some industries that require the full-time presence of staff at workplaces, noted Joy S. Distor, senior HR executive at Bin Hamoodah Auto and president of FilHR Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

She cited the auto sales industry, in particular, could not afford to give its employees an option to work from home. “We need to meet certain targets, and we require face-to-face interaction and on-site collaboration among team members,” she added.

“But I would suggest flexible work for those in the accounting, IT or HR departments. We have already proven during the Covid pandemic that we can function and keep the business running even from home,” Distor underscored, adding: “We just need to secure connectivity and communications infrastructure to ensure the operations would run smoothly."

On the other hand, Distor has also warned of the flip side of working from home. “When companies realised that they can actually survive with flexible work option and enjoy the same level of productivity, this might lead to downsizing and retrenchment among some employees.”

Easing road congestion Meanwhile, Dr Monica Menendez, associate dean of Engineering for Graduate Affairs at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), cited the potential of implementing dynamic pricing to take cars off Dubai roads. She noted parking and toll pricing – among other things – are two typically effective tools to curb the use of cars and the ensuing congestion. “Introducing variability in the price of these measures brings additional flexibility to the system, potentially addressing the congestion issue when it is most needed (e.g., at peak hours or during traffic-generating events). The primary objective is to discourage at least a portion of the drivers from using their cars or, in some cases, from making the trip at all,” she noted. Dr Menendez underscored for this approach to succeed. “It is essential that motorists either have access to other transportation options such as buses or metro systems, or the flexibility to reschedule or forgo their trips entirely,” Dr Menendez said. “Increasing the availability of public transportation services during major events is necessary and needed to guarantee enough capacity to accommodate traditional drivers switching to public transportation to evade the increased fees during such events,” she continued. Dr Menendez also believes flexible working hours could certainly help many commuters avoid the peak charges by providing them with greater scheduling flexibility. “Integrating the new parking and road variable pricing schemes with new measures increasing the provision of public transportation during traffic-generating events, and encouraging flexible working hours is both practical and highly desirable,” she underscored. ALSO READ: UAE price hikes: 3 things that may cost more for residents in 2025 Dubai: Salik expects up to Dh110-million additional revenue with dynamic pricing