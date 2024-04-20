Dubai: More developers offer free repairs to rain-damaged homes

Damac Properties said no serious structural damages were recorded in its properties. — Supplied photo

More Dubai developers have come forward to support their communities after torrential rains this week caused massive flooding and damage to vehicles and properties.

They assured to provide repairs to affected residents free of cost.

Private real estate developer MAG has pledged to assist its customers impacted by the recent heavy rains. “The company will cover all the costs of necessary repairs for affected residents, across its residential developments,” MAG said in a statement.

“In light of the unprecedented weather conditions experienced in the UAE earlier this week, it is incumbent upon us to stand by our customers during these challenging times. The resilience demonstrated by our residents, coupled with the supportive measures enacted by the wise government, serves as inspiration for us to extend our assistance to those in need," said Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development.

Some of the projects completed by the developer are MAG 214, MAG 218, Emirates Financial Towers, MAG Hotel Apartments, MAG 5 Residences and many others. Keturah Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Keturah Reserve Townhouses and Keturah Reserve Residences are some of the major projects that are underway.

On Friday, Emaar Properties also announced that it would repair all the properties in its communities in Dubai which were damaged during the heavy rains free of cost.

“Emaar will undertake the repair of all properties within our communities that have been damaged by the recent rains at its own cost to ensure that our residents can return to their daily lives as swiftly and smoothly as possible,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties.

No serious damage

Damac Properties, the largest private developer in Dubai, said it would continue to assess the extent of the damage to reassure residents that all their properties are fully insured and support stakeholders in thorough assessment and processes where necessary.

It also announced that no serious structural damages were recorded and that proactive measures, including the regular maintenance of power, fire safety and alarm systems, ensured the safety of both residents and property.

The developer said that it worked closely with local authorities to restore normalcy in the communities in mere hours after the storm's impact, minimising disruptions for residents. “As we work towards welcoming normality, I would like to express my thanks to our community for their patience,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, general manager of projects at Damac.

Nearly 1,000 Damac employees joined in relief efforts, with the support received from Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Rescue Center, Dewa, Civil Defence and other government authorities.

