Dubai: More companies hiring people of determination, providing inclusive facilities

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:11 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 9:23 PM

Emirati Marwan Al Haj began his career at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as an engineer. However, when circumstances in life made him a person of determination, the first thing he worried about was losing his job. “I thought they would kick me out,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “However, I found that DEWA went out of their way to make sure that I was comfortable and could do my job well.”

Much like the government agencies, many private companies are also beginning to hire people of determination (POD) for the unique perspective and problem-solving skills they bring to the workplace. At Aster DM Healthcare, over 36 such individuals work within the company and they contribute a lot.

“People of determination often navigate and overcome various challenges in their daily lives, equipping them with exceptional problem-solving skills and innovative thinking,” said a representative from Aster DM Healthcare human resource. “These qualities are invaluable in the dynamic and complex environment of healthcare.”

Determined to succeed

Recruitment firm Innovations Group recently helped hire PODs for a client in the IT sector and received immense response. "We received a total of 26 applications and hired 18 candidates,” said Nikhil Nanda, director of the group. “Conducting the interviews presented unique challenges due to varying disabilities. However, it was clear that each candidate was driven by a strong desire to clear the interview.”

Rana Fanek, Senior Associate at Aster Pharmacy, is an amputee and said she struggled to get employment when she first arrived in the UAE. “It was quite hard for me to find a job, until I got this opportunity at Aster,” she said. "I remember my first interview was very welcoming and positive and Aster had complete confidence in my ability to excel at my work. I feel fortunate as I will soon be completing seven years with Aster.”

Entering the workplace in a role handling customer requests in the contact centre, Rana worked her way up to her current role. “I take care of our corporate customers, supporting them with their pharmaceutical needs and building loyalty and long-term relationships,” she said. “In addition to that, I am also supporting our retail branches in creating similar relationships with their customers and achieving their professional goals.”

Support at the workplace

For Marwan, the support at the workplace is what has helped him the most in his career spanning over 17 years. “Apart from a reserved parking spot close to the door, there are two individuals, Saeed and Mansoor, assigned to me for my needs,” he said. “One person is tasked with helping me when I am physically unable to get to a place or do something. The program is called Sadeqi."

If Marwan has a doctor’s appointment or needs to leave early, someone helps him log his HR-related needs.