Dubai Metro update: Four stations remain closed on Red Line

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 8:56 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 9:20 AM

Dubai Metro services remain impacted after unprecedented rain in the UAE last week. Operations had almost came to a standstill, leaving a large number of commuters stranded at several stations.

While the Red Line has become operational in both directions, the metro is still not halting at these four stations - Onpassive, Equiti, Al Mashreq and Energy.

In the update, the Roads and Transport (RTA) further said the Dubai metro is operational from Centrepoint to Expo 2020 and UAE exchange stations.

The transport authority also said commuters who are coming from Centrepoint Metro station, changing to another station is a must at Business Bay or Al Khail stations. Thereafter, they need to use shuttle buses to reach the next station.

Meanwhile, there was a huge rush of commuters at Metro Red Line's Red Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) on Monday morning. The traffic volume was on the rise on the Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Safa toll gate towards the World Trade Centre.

8.45 am, Monday: Huge crowd outside Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

The RTA has urged commuters to follow instruction signages at metro stations and seek guidance from Dubai Metro staff.

