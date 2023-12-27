Dubai Metro to run 40 hours for New Year celebrations; timings announced

Photo: File

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 4:00 PM

Heading out for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai? Take the public transport — both the Dubai Metro and Tram will run for an extended period anyway.

These two major transport services will run non-stop for 40 hours from December 31, a senior official of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Wednesday.

Here are the timings:

Dubai Metro: From 8am (December 31) until the end of January 1

Dubai Tram: From 9am (December 31) until 1am (January 2)

The RTA is also planning to add a fleet of 230 buses that will be made available to the public free of charge.

Abdullah Yousif Al Ali, CEO of RTA, said that with extended Metro and tram services, additional parking spaces, and free bus rides, the authority seeks to provide the public with convenient transport options and minimise traffic congestion.

Regular taxi services will also continue to operate during the New Year's Eve period.

“Through these measures, the RTA continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing Dubai's transportation infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of its citizens and guests,” Al Ali said.

Additional parking facilities

To ensure that there is adequate parking for people coming to watch New Year celebrations, the RTA has arranged approximately 900 additional parking spaces in Al Wasl and Al Jafiliya.

These extra parking facilities will accommodate the influx of vehicles during the festivities, allowing attendees to park their cars conveniently and securely.

Road signs

Signage systems have been rolled out to guide commuters and revellers during the festivities, Al Ali said.

Road signage has been strategically placed to direct traffic, indicating parking locations and bus pick-up points.

In addition, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) signage and variable message boards will be put up to provide real-time information about road closures, alternative routes, and open pathways.

The RTA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transportation experience as Dubai rings in 2024. The authority continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the emirate's transportation infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of its citizens and guests.

