UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Metro resumes normal operations after technical glitch

The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the disrupted period

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 6:18 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 7:16 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced that normal metro service has resumed, after a disruption was announced earlier.

The RTA had issued an advisory, alerting commuters about a disruption in Metro services on the red line.

Some parts of the Dubai Metro's Red Line were affected by a technical glitch, the authority said.

Buses had been provided to riders during this short period as a way to commute between the affected stations.

The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation.


More news from UAE