Dubai Metro commuters relieved as 4 rain-affected stations to reopen soon

After weeks of inconvenience, major crowding and long commutes following the closure of four Dubai Metro stations in mid-April due to unprecedented rainfall, commuters will now have some relief as services will return to normal from May 28.

Since last month, many residents have resorted to expensive alternatives like taxis, while others endure significantly longer travel times. The record-breaking rains and subsequent flooding across the UAE resulted in the closure of Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy.

For Marwa B, a Sudanese expat and Deira resident, the disruption caused by the closure of some metro stations has elongated her journey. What was once a one-hour trip turned into a three-hour ordeal due to extended waiting times.

"The commute for me became more and more challenging, because in Business Bay, I had to shuttle a bus all the way to the Mall of the Emirates," Marwa explained. To ensure a smooth journey for commuters, RTA has also put in place crowd management procedures during peak hours – from 7am to 9.30am and from 5pm until 8.30pm.

In order to avoid the crowd, Marwa had to bear some expenses. As the weather got warmer, she made the decision to take a different method to save time and energy on the way to work. "When I reach Mall of the Emirates, I take a taxi that drops me off in my work building and I have to pay nearly Dh50 each time," she added

The impending return of the metro has brought her immense joy, as she believes it will help countless individuals return to their normal routines. "For me, it's a blessing I never appreciated until now," said Marwa.

Moneeba Khan, an Indian expat who relied on the OnPassive metro station due to its proximity to her location, also faced daily struggles during the station's closure. Her efforts to reach the Mall of Emirates were met with difficulties. This was because the long waiting times under the sun forced her to frequently book taxis, impacting her expenses.

"Now I have to first think about funds, as taxis are not easily available and can be costly at times," Khan said. "Meeting my everyday friends has been a challenge as well since most buses are overcrowded, resulting in hours of waiting," she added. Khan also expressed her relief upon hearing the news of the metro's upcoming return. She said, "I will be absolutely relieved as it's been something we all have wanted."

Carmela Manaba, a Filipino expat, faced her own challenges during the metro's closure. Although her usual commute from Al Barsha to Ibn Battuta was not directly affected by the station closures, some delays and overcrowding made her daily journey harder than usual.

"On a normal day, it takes me about 20 minutes to get to work, but since the shutdown, it has taken me more than one hour every day," Carmela explained. Extended travel time disrupted her schedule and added stress to her daily routine. She emphasised that the long waiting times and crowded trains often led to discomfort and frustration.

"Now it's just a struggle; it makes my life harder," Carmela shared. "Knowing that the metro will be open soon brought me relief that life would be back to normal," she added. Like many commuters, she eagerly awaits normal operations. She anticipates the resumption of the smooth and efficient journeys the Dubai Metro is known for.

