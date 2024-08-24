Dubai: Meet the Japanese restaurant owner who provides free education to his staff

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:07 PM

When Japanese restaurateur Takahiro Mogi, 32, came to Dubai seven years ago, he set a mission to not only establish a chain of authentic Japanese restaurants but also spread Kodawari, a way of life which essentially means ‘pursuit of perfection’.

Kodawari, Mogi told Khaleej Times, “is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture and philosophy – guiding every aspect of their lives, including work, aspirations, personal development, and social relationship.”

For Mogi, his pursuit of perfection is not only to bring food with authentic Japanese flavour and flair, but also to boost human resources development. “That’s why at our restaurants, we not only serve world-class cuisine, but we also ensure employee empowerment and well-being through continuous learning and education,” he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We have a study programme designed to inspire our staff to advance their careers, which in turn translates into top-tier service expected by customers. If a restaurant wants to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction, then employee satisfaction must come first, because they are our frontliners,” Mogi, who is originally from Hachiōji (city located in the western portion of Tokyo metropolis), underscored.

Career advancement

Mogi has more than 200 employees across his two Mogi-ya restaurants in Al Barsha and Al Seef, as well as Fujiya, Kimura-ya and Hisaya restaurants. His Dubai-based company has teamed up with several learning institutes to provide his staff with free courses in culinary arts, project management, accounting, business operations, human resource management, and even photography, graphic design, and social media marketing.

“The company pays for their tuition and other relevant fees,” said Mogi, adding: “This is our Kodawari – it’s about always striving for improvement and continuous commitment to excellence. It goes beyond simply doing a task but improving one’s line of work and learning new skills.”

“If my staff are not happy to work in our restaurants, how can we make our customers happy? This is my logic and strategy,” he underscored.

“I strongly believe improving the abilities of our employees will raise the company's core strength. I also believe our restaurants are not only places where employees work long hours, but places that provide them with career development and advancement,” continued Mogi, who started working part-time at a Japanese restaurant when he was only 16 years old.

Satisfied staff

Filipino chefs Gary Pangilinan and Noah Jay Cantuia are among those studying advanced culinary arts. They said they rose on the ladder of chef levels because of continuous education provided by their company.

Noah Jay Cantuia

Gary Pangilinan