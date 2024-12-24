Christmas in Dubai: Meet the granddads who bring Santa Claus to life with their real beards

Photos: Supplied

Bill Martin is shaving off his beard on December 26. He will also have to fold his fluffy red suit and put his pointy red hat away. He won't be Santa Claus anymore, not until next Christmas.

Martin, 80, loves being the jolly good fellow who helps keep the Christmas magic alive for the children of Dubai.

"Sometimes, the kids won't let go of my hand — because they don't want to share Santa with anyone," the British Mr Claus told Khaleej Times. "That's the nicest part."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Come Christmastime, Santa Clauses sleigh down across Dubai. Some have a dedicated grotto where wide-eyed kids line up for a "rare" chance to whisper their wishes right into the ear of Father Christmas. Others personally visit schools and homes with a huge sack of presents. Then, there are the Santas who go from one mall to another, sit on a couch, and take photos with families in front of a giant festive tree.

Santa has indeed come to town — there could be dozens of them but not all the same. While many wear well-made costumes, there is one thing not everybody can replicate: The beard.

"Having a real beard is a must," said 53-year-old Adrian Hurley, the current Santa Claus at Expo City Dubai.

Adrian Hurley

With his medium grayish-white beard, Hurley is able to convince young sceptics that he is 'real'.

"Of course, I’m the real Santa, I have a real beard, I have a real big belly, and I say 'Ho Ho Ho'," he would tell the children who have doubts. "And then I ask if they want their presents to be real. Often, that would be enough," he said.

The beard does matter, said mum-of-two Yuliya Collins, whose six-year-old son has started asking whether Santa is real.

"We have been trying to keep the magic alive and it's getting harder because my son is getting smarter now. Whenever we see a Santa Claus with fake beard and belly, we'd tell him that they were Santa's friends in costumes," she said.

"One day, they will know, and I know that. When that time comes, we'll miss all this fun," said Collins, who recently booked a private visit from Santa (with a real beard). Together with friends, she paid about Dh600 for 30 merry minutes with Mr Claus.

'Super proud' of grandpa

Through his salt-and-pepper hair and beard, Martin is able to see the magic of Christmas himself.

"One of the benefits of real hair and beard is that the children — and their parents — believe you are real. Just to see the children's eyes is magic," said the grandpa Santa, who prefers doing home visits to appearing at large events.

"During private visits, there's more personal interaction as opposed to the larger events where the children take a quick photo with Santa and then move on," he said.

Martin lives in Cape Town, South Africa, but, every year, he flies to Dubai to wear his Santa hat for about 30 days. His daughter, as well as his grandchildren, couldn't be happier.

His seven-year-old grandson is "super proud" to have a Santa granddad, Martin's daughter Lorna Fox said.

"He also thinks it is amazing that he has a special secret with his family," added Fox, a Dubai resident.

To keep or not to keep the beard?

Santa is now part of Martin's life and routines. After shaving his beard the next day after Christmas, he'll keep it off for the first six months of the new year.

"I will start growing it again on July 1," he said, so it can grow in time for his December persona.

Hurley, on the other hand, keeps the beard on for the entire year — but it doesn't mean he will be the man in a red suit all 365 days.

The Dubai resident, who has been Mr Claus since he arrived in the UAE nine years ago, is also a professional magician. "I have created a new character called the Eco Man who does a magic with a recycling theme, and that character has a beard," Hurley said. But being Santa will always be his favourite. "I’ve been in entertainment since I was 18, so portraying Santa is easy. I make children and adults feel at ease, make them smile. But I think the main thing that sets me apart from other, my unique selling point is that I can perform magic as Santa — so the 'Magic of Santa' comes alive," Hurley said. A priceless encounter Dubai resident Jewels Sison-Mercado, who is spending her first Christmas away from home, never thought her daughter's encounter with Mr and Mrs Claus would become an emotional moment. "After seeing how Yana hugged both of them, it was heartwarming. In my head, my expectation was just a routine photo op. But when I reviewed the videos —cant help but feel a deep sense of longing and family in those warm hugs," she said. For four-year-old Yana, Santa's beard didn't matter. She hugged the couple from the North Pole so tightly that Mrs Claus teared up, Mercado said. Yana Sison-Mercado with Mr and Mrs Claus Is he the real deal? As Khaleej Times searched the city for Santa Claus, there were at least four more who had real beards. We were able to get in touch with two but both were busy doing rounds and spreading happiness. One of them, who stays at a popular snowy grotto, responded and completely refused to share his life story, who he was, where he came from ... what if he's the real Santa? ALSO READ: 'Mandi and Arabic sweets': How Dubai expats celebrate Christmas away from home Christmas in Dubai: 5 spots for guilt-free festive treats