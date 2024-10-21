Dubai: Meet non-Arabic speaking students vying for Dh100,000 at Arab Reading Challenge

Young readers participating in the Community Champions category. Photos: Supplied

Zaid Aziz began his literary journey at six and has since completed over 75 books in his quest for knowledge and connection. Originally from Iraq and now living in the UK, the 9-year-old is passionate about stories, from religious texts to humorous tales.

His love for reading has earned him a spot in the finals of the Community Champions category at the Arab Reading Challenge, scheduled for Wednesday, October 23.

Zaid is one of the students from 23 countries competing in the challenge to qualify for the final round. The Community Champions reading champion will receive Dh100,000, a category open to Arabs residing abroad and non-Arabs learning Arabic, while second and third-place winners will earn Dh70,000 and Dh30,000, respectively.

The 9-year-old's mother shared how the competition has inspired little boy. "He enjoys reading in English, but this challenge has motivated him to embrace Arabic further," she told Khaleej Times. Zaid has participated in the competition multiple times, determined to preserve his heritage while enjoying the thrill of reading.

Zaid Aziz

Zaid with the committee

Another student who made it to the final qualification on Monday, October 21, is Ibrahim Emad El Din, a 13-year-old Egyptian representing Switzerland. "I am trying to read more Arabic books because I read on the Unesco page that Arab children read for an average of just six minutes daily, while children reading in their native language typically read much more, around 12,000 minutes a year,” Ibrahim explained.

Ibrahim Emad El Din

Dressed in a shirt emblazoned with the wisdom of Caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib — "Win with knowledge and live forever. People are dead, but people of knowledge are alive" — Ibrahim hopes to dedicate any victory to his mother for constantly encouraging him.

Mazin Yousif Alamin, a 14-year-old originally from Sudan but born and raised in China, has read 30 books for the Arab Reading competition. He expressed his love for reading in Arabic as a connection to his roots. "Reading in Arabic helps me connect with my mother's language and heritage,” he shared. As this is his first time participating, he hopes to expand his literary horizons beyond his current favourites.

Mazin Yousif Alamin

"Whether I win or lose, this sure won't be the last time I would participate in the competition. Being among all these readers, discussing books, and being part of something bigger is exciting," he said.

"Whether I win or lose, this sure won't be the last time I would participate in the competition. Being among all these readers, discussing books, and being part of something bigger is exciting," he said.

The winner of the Arab Reading Champion title will receive Dh500,000 to further their educational journey. Additionally, an outstanding school will be awarded Dh1 million to enhance its capacity to promote reading as a daily practice. Furthermore, another Dh300,000 will be granted to exceptional supervisors to motivate and guide future generations. Born in Syria and raised in Austria, Leen Al Magzoub, a 19-year-old, stands out with her diverse linguistic background. She speaks Arabic at home and is learning German, French, and English. Participating for the first time, she has tackled 25 books this year."I faced challenges understanding some words and sentences, but I'm committed to making reading a habit," she shared. Leen Al Magzoub Leen has built her Arabic skills through a book club in her community, where she and her peers discuss Arabic literature every Sunday. "I want to explore various genres and understand global literature," she adds, reflecting her passion for broadening her horizons. Among the 28.8 million participants from 50 countries, these young readers represent the spirit of the challenge, showcasing their commitment to literacy and cultural connection. The final round will take place during the Arab Reading Challenge Awarding Ceremony on Wednesday, October 23. The winner will be honoured by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.