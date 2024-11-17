Dubai: Man paralysed in accident 12 years ago gets free diving certificate; honoured by police

Photo: Dubai Police

Corporal Abdullah Sulaiman Murad, a person of determination, was honoured by Dubai Police for obtaining a certificate in free diving "despite his physical disability".

Abdullah's grit and determination was celebrated in a ceremony where Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, personally awarded him the recognition.

Abdullah was involved in a traffic accident that left him paralysed 12 years ago, however it did not stop him from developing his academic and physical abilities. With the support of Empowerment Council for People of Determination in Dubai Police, he was able to complete his postgraduate studies in human rights.

He also enrolled in several sports and training courses, and finally succeeded in meeting the challenge of obtaining a free diving certificate. After this award, he also hopes to be a certified diving trainer in the future.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi congratulated Corporal Sulaiman, stressing that the centre is keen to support all its employees professionally, including providing training.

He added, "What Corporal Abdullah has achieved is a great achievement given his health condition; he has continued to attend qualifying and training courses in the field of diving until he got this certificate. We wish him more success and prosperity until he becomes a specialised trainer in the field of diving."

Meanwhile, Abdullah extended his thanks to Dubai Police and the Empowerment Council for People of Determination for their continuous support to him and all employees with disabilities on "both the professional and personal level".