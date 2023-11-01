Dubai: Man hailed hero for running across highway to pick up debris; video goes viral

Motorists are advised to follow the new speed limit to improve traffic safety
Dubai Police honoured and rewarded a man for a selfless act where he was seen clearing debris on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Dubai.
In a heartwarming video posted by the Dubai Police on X, the resident is seen running to clear the debris fallen on the road obstructing the path for motorists.
The incident was recorded as an act of kindness and community spirit. The authority today took to X to celebrate the unsung heroes and reward them.
The Department's tweet pointed out that being a hero is not just about physical strength but also about taking the initiative to make a positive impact.
In the tweet, the Dubai Police said, "Celebrating unsung heroes. It's not about physical strength, but about the initiative. Here is a new story from the heart of Dubai, and a well-deserved recognition from Dubai Police."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.
The traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road was temporarily halted to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup.
ALSO READ:
Motorists are advised to follow the new speed limit to improve traffic safety
They discussed ways to further support the ambitions of the nation and its people towards sustainable growth and prosperity
The historical corpus now features 67 volumes — and the remaining parts may be released soon, according to Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi
The Tamarix aphylla is inspiring eco-friendly cloud seeding practices and research
The initiative is aimed at supporting and guiding new Muslims
Prices dropped after four months of consecutive increases
The terminal - one of the biggest in the world - has an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers and can accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the champions from the UAE and Qatar