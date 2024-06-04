Dubai: Man drives under the influence of drugs, rams into four police cars

Man on trial for reckless driving in UAE

A 28-year-old Emirati man, driving under the influence of drugs, caused a chaotic scene on Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, resulting in a series of collisions with police vehicles and injuries to two officers.

The incident, which unfolded on March 17 this year, began with a report made to Dubai Police’s operations room about a reckless motorist in a white Nissan Patrol without a number plate.

A task force was formed to apprehend the vehicles and their drivers, and four police patrol cars, including one from Al Barsha Police Station, were dispatched.

Upon arrival, an Emirati police sergeant told Dubai Misdemeanours Court that the motorist, along with three other vehicles, were driving against the traffic flow, a dangerous manoeuvre that posed a significant threat to both the drivers and other road users.

As the offenders spotted police cars, they began driving against the traffic at high speed, heading towards the roundabout leading to the Lehbab area where additional Bur Dubai police station patrols were stationed.

The presence of these patrols caused the violating vehicles to scatter.

The accused then returned to the correct lane, attempting to escape towards Jebel Ali.

His escape attempt was thwarted by a patrol vehicle, leading to a series of collisions.

Court records show that the offender continued to drive away and, despite multiple orders from the officers to stop, refused to comply, continuing his reckless behaviour and further endangering lives.

The erratic driving on the sharp left lane of the four-lane road saw the suspect's car surrounded by police vehicles.

In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the driver changed lanes abruptly and rammed into one of the police cars. This collision set off a chain reaction, with the suspect's vehicle impacting three more police cars.