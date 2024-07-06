Dubai: Man arrested for exploiting banking system flaw to credit Dh74,500 in own account

It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation but remains true to Emirati values that call for moderation and humility
A Dubai resident has been charged with exploiting a flaw in a local bank’s credit card payment system, resulting in the embezzlement of Dh74,500.
The incident occurred on February 2 and 3, 2024, under the jurisdiction of Al Muraqqabat Police Station.
Dubai public prosecution has brought charges against the Ugandan national, alleging that he used an unauthorised electronic payment method to acquire funds illegally.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He is accused of manipulating a vulnerability in the credit card payment service provided by the bank through the messaging application WhatsApp.
According to the court documents, the accused discovered a loophole in the bank’s WhatsApp payment service, which allows customers to pay their credit card dues.
The flaw involved entering a negative sign ('-') before the payment amount, which resulted in the bank’s system erroneously crediting the same amount back into the customer’s account, even if the account lacked the necessary funds.
Exploiting this loophole, the accused made two transactions on consecutive days, entering the amount Dh74,500 preceded by a negative sign. Consequently, the bank’s system credited this amount to his account.
The accused then promptly transferred the funds to another account at a different local bank and withdrew the money on the same day.
The fraudulent transactions were detected by the victim bank’s accounting and IT department, which led to an internal review of the accused’s account. Upon discovering the unauthorised transactions, the bank officials reported the incident to the police.
The man was then apprehended, and a white iPhone Pro Max 15, believed to be used in committing the crime, was seized from him.
During investigation, an IT specialist at the victim bank, testified that the flaw was discovered during a routine audit in February.
The accused denied the charges, claiming his phone had been hacked on the dates of the transactions. He also argued that he believed the funds were transferred by someone with whom he had previous financial dealings.
In addition to the criminal charges, the bank filed a civil lawsuit against the man, seeking Dh51,000 in damages.
The court has referred the civil claim to the competent civil court for further deliberation, pending the final outcome of the criminal case.
ALSO READ:
It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation but remains true to Emirati values that call for moderation and humility
From doing 13-hour shifts to making 800 calls a day, exploited employees said they 'did not see the sky for weeks'
Excessive water intake can lead to a condition called water intoxication or hyponatremia, which, in rare cases, can prove dangerous
Some residents were previously fined for leaving their cars looking grimy in public parking lots while they were away on a long holiday
Prices in the emirate are projected to increase by another 50% ahead of the opening of Wynn Al Marjan resort in 2027
Country has topped in expat essentials such as no bureaucratic hurdles, red-tapism and complicated immigration laws, according to a study by InterNations
Now, the emirate has four restaurants holding the distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition
If you are topping up balance or recharging your mobile phone from a search engine, make sure you use the correct link and the website of the entity, TDRA said