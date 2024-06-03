E-Paper

Dubai Mall to get even bigger as Emaar announces massive Dh1.5 billion expansion plan

In 2023, the mall became the most visited place on Earth

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X
Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 8:37 PM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:52 PM

The largest mall in Dubai is about to get bigger. Emaar Properties on Monday announced a massive Dh1.5 billion expansion of Dubai Mall, which will include 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets. The contractor is already mobilising on-site for this large-scale project.

Announcing the news, Mohamed Alabbar stated, "The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world. It reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city's position as a top global destination."

In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.


It is the world's second-largest shopping mall. Currently, it measures 1.2 million square metres and already boasts more than 1,200 retail outlets.

Earlier, the Emaar founder had announced an upcoming mall in Dubai that would allow customers to drive through it in electric cars. The mall would be located in Dubai Creek Harbor, and the development would also have a tower, termed "female Burj Khalifa," Alabbar added.

