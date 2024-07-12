Dubai Mall solidifies position as 'most visited place on Earth' in 2024

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 9:12 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 9:59 PM

Dubai Mall is cementing its position as “the most visited place on Earth” with 57 million visitors recorded in the first half of the year as compared to 52 million visitors from January to June 2023.

Last year, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth after achieving a new attendance record of 105 million visitors for the entire 2023, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.

In the first six months of 2024, Dubai Mall also recorded a growth in retail sales ranging from 8 to 15 per cent higher than the same period last year.

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Friday, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “This growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. Dubai Mall continues to set new benchmarks in retail and leisure, drawing millions from around the world. We are committed to enhancing every aspect of the mall to constantly cement its position as a premier global destination.”

Mega expansion

Last month, Emaar Properties announced a massive Dh1.5 billion expansion of Dubai Mall, which will include 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets.