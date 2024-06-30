Dubai Mall paid parking from July 1: Salik boards come up near entrances, elevators

The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008 during the time of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo
Boards of UAE’s road toll operator Salik have come up in several places inside and outside Dubai Mall — a day before the shopping destination is set to kick off paid parking for its visitors.
The grey and white Salik branding was placed at all parking entrances and boards. However, no visible barriers or cameras were seen at the parking areas.
From July 1, paid parking will start at Dubai Mall in cooperation with Salik Company. It will be applicable to the Grand, Cinema, and Fashion Parking. The Zabeel and Fountain View parkings will remain free for the time being.
Inside the mall, signages indicating the rates of paid parking were placed outside several elevators. The facility will remain free for four hours on weekdays and six hours on weekend. Thereafter, money will be charged for every additional hour at the mall. The charges vary from Dh20 to Dh1000 for using the parking for more than 24 hours.
According to the operators, the money will be deducted from a car’s Salik account upon exiting the parking. Cars will need a Salik tag to access and use the Dubai Mall parking. It is not immediately clear how cars without the tag will be stopped.
On Sunday evening, there were mall security guards at the entrance of all parking areas directing and re-routing cars.
