Dubai Mall paid parking fees to be deducted from Salik account

Dubai Mall parking fees will be deducted from Salik user accounts, Dubai’s toll gate operator announced Wednesday. The company said its barrier-free parking payment solution will be operational at the mall across the Fashion, Grand and Cinema parking zones from July 1.
Zabeel and Fountain Views parking locations will remain complimentary. Once the new system is implemented, motorists will enjoy free parking for four hours during the weekdays and for six over the weekends. Charges ranging from Dh20 to Dh1,000 apply after, for four to 24 hours.
“Salik’s technology will be deployed to enable a smooth, barrier-free parking experience for mall visitors. (The) … solution will feature automatic fee collection for ticketless parking, using vehicle plate recognition to deduct fees, if applicable, from Salik user accounts,” Salik said in a press statement.
The company will operate the parking payment solution at Dubai Mall for five years from July 1.
