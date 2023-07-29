Dubai: Lucky winner hits Dh20-million Mahzooz grand prize

Gowtham Guna won Dh1 million in the raffle draw

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 11:11 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 11:36 PM

One lucky winner has hit the top prize of Dh20 million in this week's Mahzooz draw, it was announced on Saturday.

"Tonight, we have a TOP PRIZE winner It's a life-changing moment for our TOP PRIZE winner who takes home a whopping 20 MILLION dirhams!" Mahzooz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The matching numbers were 2, 9, 10, 15, 36. The identity of the winner will be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Gowtham Guna won Dh1 million in the raffle draw, Mahzooz announced. His raffle number is 36616773.

