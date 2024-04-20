UAE

Dubai: Lost your car plate number in the rains? Here's how you can get it back

Motorists faced the brunt after heavy rains hits the country on Tuesday, April 16, as vehicles got stuck, leading to damages

Web Desk
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 9:30 PM

Last updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 9:55 PM

Many motorists across the UAE faced damages to their vehicles after heavy rains hit the country on Tuesday, April 16, leading to water-logged roads and flooding. Motorists faced the brunt after many vehicles were stuck in water, leading to technical issues, damages and lost car plates.

If you have lost your car plate in Dubai, RTA has come up with a solution for drivers to get their number plate back.


Motorists have to simply apply for the lost vehicle plate number through RTA's website. After applying, they must visit one of the following centres to receive the plate number:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


  • Shamil Al Qusais
  • AG Cars Al Mamzar
  • Al Mumayaz Aswaq Mizher
  • Tajdeed
  • ⁠Tamam centre
  • Al Mutakamela Al Awir
  • Al Mutakamela Al Quoz
  • Al Mumayaz Barsha mall
  • Wasel Al Jaddaf

Web Desk

