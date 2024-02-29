Dubai: Let the Gov Games begin; UAE officials sweat it out for ultimate prize

KT Photos & Videos: Waad Barakat

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 7:05 PM

Dubai Festival City was buzzing with excitement as teams from around the world gathered for the fifth edition of the Gov Games. Government officials competed in a series of challenging tasks, vying for the ultimate prize. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and the wind added to the thrill.

The stakes were high, with substantial cash prizes awaiting the victors in addition to the thrill of the competitions themselves. The top teams in the adult categories will secure a grand prize of Dh500,000, while the second and third place winners will receive Dh250,000 and Dh150,000 respectively. The allure of these rewards had drawn participants from far and wide, ready to push their limits and showcase their endurance and teamwork.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, attended competitions in the Battle of Government — women’s categories on the first day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Malik Al Nuaimi, a male participant competing in the Community Category, shared his anticipation for the upcoming challenges. As a member of the CrossFit Alain team, Malik expressed his excitement for the games and the rigorous training he had undergone in preparation.

Malik Al Nuaimi.

“We have been training a whole year for these games, but intensively for the last two months. We will be competing on Saturday and this time we are aiming for the first place,” Malik told Khaleej Times.

As an athlete, he understood the importance of focus and resilience, and he was determined to secure a first-place victory for his team. Malik appreciated the support of the country, recognising the immense benefits of sports in their daily lives.

Marwan Eisa.

The Director of Gov Games, Marwan Eisa, shed light on the evolution and expansion of the event. He explained that the tournament had initially started as a government championship in 2018, but due to public demand and requests from global cities and governments, it had expanded its reach. Marwan highlighted the success of the tournament, with the participation of 28 of the strongest cities for the second time, a testament to the growing popularity and significance of the Gov Games.

As the games unfolded, spectators from various backgrounds and ages joined in the excitement. Among them was nine-year-old Michael Sayegh from Syria along with his father, Youssef Sayegh. Michael was attending the Gov Games for the second time to support his mother who is participating with the Department of Tourism and Economy team.

Youssef Sayegh (left) and his son Michael Sayegh.

“I think this time the place is much nicer, the open area is perfect for the games and for the kids to play around and enjoy their time,” Youssef said.

The Gov Games showcased the values of teamwork, determination, and excellence. It was a thrilling spectacle that brought people together, transcending boundaries and fostering collaboration among friends, colleagues, and government sectors from around the world.

With each obstacle conquered and each challenge faced, the participants in the Gov Games left an indelible mark, inspiring others to push their limits and embrace the spirit of competition.

The battle had just begun, and the ultimate prize awaits the victors on March 3. There are also other battles and categories of juniors, communities, and international teams.

ALSO READ: