Dubai launches 'House of Future' competition; prizes worth Dh1-million up for grabs

Architects and designers the world over, take note. The second edition of ‘House of the Future’ competition for designs of innovative, aesthetic and adaptable house for the UAE is here.

The launch of the competition was announced by Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme on Saturday.

The competition, organised in collaboration with Buildner, sets clear standards — the designs must honour the UAE’s cultural heritage, should withstand environmental changes, use sustainable materials, include at least three bedrooms, and be expandable — all within a budget of Dh800,000.

The prizes: The winner will take home Dh500,000, the runner-up Dh200,000, and the second runner-up Dh100,000. Additionally, a special category prize of Dh200,000 will be awarded for the most innovative design using sustainable building materials.

According to the partnership agreement, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation will supervise the implementation of the “House of the Future” competition in collaboration with local and international partners.