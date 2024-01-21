Dubai: Labourers celebrate sportsmanship at arm-wrestling competition

Winners of the tug of war competition at Dubai's Labour Sports Tournament. — Supplied photo

Labourers of diverse ages and nationalities participated in the arm-wrestling competition held as part of the Fifth Labour Sports Tournament in Dubai.

The arm-wrestling competition started at the Dulsco Arena in Al Quoz on Sunday. Labourers from across the emirate are pitting their skills against each other in the seven-month tournament in a celebration of sportsmanship, community and unity.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in partnership with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Police, the year's tournament features 11 sports items, including basketball, football, road racing, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket and kabaddi. This edition marks the first participation of women in the volleyball and badminton events.

Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, said the tournament held under the theme ‘Their Happiness is Our Goal’, reflects Dubai's commitment to the wellbeing of all segments of the community.

“Labourers are crucial contributors to our ongoing development. The event has been organised with the goal of providing them an opportunity to take a break from their daily work routine and participate in their favourite sports, while fostering a sense of community and belonging. More than just a competition, this event is also a celebration of Dubai’s cultural diversity, bringing together individuals from various backgrounds to share in the joy of sports.”

The tug of war competition saw participation of 525 labourers from 35 company teams.

Last week, the tournament’s tug of war competition, featuring 525 labourers from 35 company teams, concluded at Al Quoz Industrial Area. Wade Adams Contracting Co. emerged winners in the event, followed by Desert Group Co. and Emrill Co. in second and third places, respectively. Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad honoured the winners of the competition.

Spanning 10 locations across Dubai, including Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, Enoc Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4, and Al Ghurair Residential Complex, the tournament that began on September 3, 2023, will conclude on March 13.

Since 2010, starting with 'The First Labour Sports Festival', the Dubai Sports Council has been launching sports initiatives for labourers, bringing together thousands of labourers from across the emirate to participate in various contests.