Dubai: Jail, deportation for man after fight over parking leaves victim disabled

A 70-year-old Pakistani man has been sentenced to three months in prison after he was found guilty of causing permanent disability to a 34-year-old Indian man during a physical altercation over a parking space in Dubai. The man will also be deported after his jail term ends.

The case dates back to February 8 last year when an argument over parking space outside a residential building in the emirate's Tecom area escalated between the two residents.

According to court documents, the disagreement began when the Pakistani man claimed a parking space that the Indian man had intended to use. A heated exchange led the Pakistani man to push his counterpart forcefully, causing the latter to fall to the ground and sustain significant injuries.

Medical reports indicated a fractured tibia in the left leg, resulting in nerve damage, muscle atrophy, and a permanent disability affecting 50 per cent of the leg's functionality of the Indian man.

The Indian man, in retaliation, reportedly struck the Pakistani individual on the head, causing injuries that rendered him unable to perform personal tasks for a period of 20 days.

Following the incident, authorities were called to the scene, and both men were taken into custody for questioning.

The court relied on forensic reports and witness testimonies, including statements from the injured men and an on-site investigator.