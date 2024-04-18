Dubai: Is your flight delayed, have you lost your baggage? DXB answers questions

People walk with their luggage after a rainstorm hit Dubai, causing delays at Dubai International Airport, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 9:27 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 9:30 AM

Dubai International (DXB) airport has now resumed arriving flights of airlines operating out of Terminal 1.

Since flights continue to be delayed and disrupted, DXB has urged people to only come to Terminal 1 if they have a confirmed booking. It also asked people to contact their respective airline for the latest information on their flight status.

DXB faced significant disruptions in its operations after the UAE witnessed record rains on Tuesday, resulting in flooding of the runway. In a statement on Wednesday, the airport said “recovery will take some time” .

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Wednesday evening, DXB urged people "NOT to come to Terminal 1 at the airport before confirming your flight status with your airline. Re-booking facilities are not available on-site."

Earlier in the day, the airport issued a statement asking people: "NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary. Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline."

Meanwhile, DXB has also compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) for passengers. Check them out:

My flight has been diverted. How do I get to DXB?

Guests on diverted flights will either be repatriated back to DXB or disembarked at alternative locations in the region. Please check with your airline for status updates.

I checked in my bags but my flight was rescheduled/cancelled. When will I get my bags back?

Our baggage handling operation has been disrupted due to the weather. We are working closely with our service partners and airlines to get you your bags as soon as possible.

How do I get to DXB/leave DXB to get to my home/ hotel?

While the flooding on access roads around the airport is still being cleared, the availability of taxis is improving. Please expect longer wait times than usual.

I have a flight scheduled. Should I go to the airport?

Please only come to the airport if your airline has confirmed the departure of your flight.

Is the airport open?

DXB is open but with limited flights departing and arriving. We urge you to NOT come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.

How can I get food while I'm at DXB?

We are working tirelessly to get you refreshments as you wait; while we overcome shortage and supply issues due to flooded roads.

Terminal 1: Food has been distributed with more on the way

Terminal 2: Food is currently being distributed

Terminal 3: Restaurants are open and accepting meal vouchers

ALSO READ