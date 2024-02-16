Dubai: Innovative knee surgery helps resident return to football field

Photos: Supplied

Cosimo Danese, a 44-year-old Italian chef, missed playing his favourite game of football for over three years due to a knee injury he had suffered while playing the sport. In the near future, he will be able to hit the field again, all thanks to the innovative procedure of Ligament Augmentation and Reconstruction Surgery (LARS).

“I had a severe knee injury in January 2020. In an attempt to overcome the setback caused by the accident, I underwent conventional ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) surgery using my tendon as the graft in February 2020. However, I could only walk and not perform any physical tasks, which was daunting for me,” said Cosimo, adding that his health problems affected both his work and personal life.

Unfortunately, this surgical procedure was insufficient, and he was unable to resume playing football. “Everyday chores like climbing stairs and standing for long periods, both of which are required in my work, became intimidating hurdles for me,” said Cosimo.

"Severe pain and limited knee movement were very challenging for me. These difficulties were made more complex by the presence of elevated cholesterol levels, adding complications to both the diagnosis and treatment processes,” said Cosimo.

Having suffered for the last four years, Cosimo decided to undergo another surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai. To seek relief from chronic knee pain, he underwent LARS artificial ligament treatment, spearheaded by Dr Massimo Piracci, a specialist orthopedic surgeon.

Artificial ligaments

The surgery repaired the damaged tissues within his knee, introducing an innovative approach to complex orthopaedic challenges. Instead of utilising an allograft, which involves transplanting tissue from another individual, Dr Massimo opted for an artificial ligament. Artificial ligaments are synthetic structures designed to mimic the function of natural ligaments.

Dr Massimo Piracci. Photo: Supplied

“The procedure stands out for its precision-engineered synthetic grafts replicating natural ligaments. These customisable implants, in various materials and designs, cater to individual patient needs, ensuring seamless integration. Restoring joint stability, function, and mobility, this surgery enables a return to restricted activities. Technological advancements enhance these implants, allowing minimally invasive procedures and better long-term outcomes, significantly improving patients' quality of life,” said Dr Massimo.

“Post-treatment, Cosimo now experiences proper sensations in his knee and eagerly anticipates a return to football,” said Dr Massimo.

Life takes an incredible turn

The doctor further said that recovery with the LARS artificial ligament outperforms that of the allograft, with patients frequently regaining mobility extremely fast, sometimes as soon as the same day of surgery and up to six weeks later. “Individuals can transition from crutches to walking, running, climbing stairs, and standing for extended periods after the operation because of the quick recovery time,” Dr Massimo added.

Cosimo expressed profound appreciation and is anticipating returning to the field. “After undergoing this transformative surgery, my life has taken an incredible turn. This surgery has not only relieved my physical burden but has also opened new doors of possibilities, filling my days with improved confidence. I am quite confident now that I can return to football after this treatment,” said Cosimo.

Among knee injuries, ACL injuries emerge as highly prevalent, making up about 40 per cent of all sports-related injuries. In the UAE, these injuries are notably five times more frequent than in other parts of the world and are witnessing an upward trajectory. Annually, over 200,000 ACL injuries are reported in the USA, with nearly half requiring knee reconstruction. A significant 70 per cent of these injuries occur while playing agility sports like basketball, soccer, skiing, and football.

