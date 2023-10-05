Dubai: Indian expat misses Dh100 million prize by one digit, takes home Dh250,000 in Emirates Draw

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 1:04 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 6:58 PM

Alex Xaveier Fernandes, who hails from Mumbai, flew to Dubai in 1996 in search for greener pastures. He made a new start in Dubai and eventually found his niche in the oil and gas service industry.

Twenty-seven years later, a surprising twist of fate occurred last Sunday: Alex won Emirates Draw’s MEGA7 Second Prize, securing Dh250,000 by matching 6 out of 7 numbers — just one number away from the Dh100 million Grand Prize.

“I won very small amounts a few times, which I kept in credit and used to buy tickets for the next draw,” he says, explaining his strategy. When choosing his preferred numbers, he says it is nothing more than a wild guess.

Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

After a long and tiring day, a congratulatory e-mail from Emirates Draw took him by complete surprise. His first call was to his wife of 28 years, who he lovingly calls "The Boss." The news triggered a whirlwind of emotions at home — joy, tears, and excitement planning for the future. While Alex has ideas for his winnings, the ultimate decision rests with his wife, he won't be the only one deciding what to do with the money.

“The final call will be made by my wife, as she manages finances way better than me,” he adds with a laugh.

One thing however, that Alex is certain about, is giving back to the city that blessed him with multiple opportunities. He plans on doing this by participating in blood donation drives, and contributing to charitable organisations.

With Alex’s win, he is now more determined than ever to continue playing every single week in hopes of winning the Dh100 million Grand Prize. “I consider myself more than lucky. God has been very kind and blessed me with a loving family and now the MEGA7 Prize!”

The Dh100 million MEGA7 Grand Prize, the largest across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, remains unclaimed by any individual or group, that successfully matches all seven numbers. Increase your opportunities of winning by participating in the next game, scheduled for broadcast on Sunday, October 8 2023, at 9 PM UAE time.

ALSO READ: