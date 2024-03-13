Dubai: Indian expat offers free groceries to unemployed, needy people

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

A resident in Deira has been generously offering free groceries to assist those in need, exemplifying the spirit of Ramadan and showcasing compassion towards others.

Working out from Volvo Benz LLC, a construction equipment rental company opposite Muraqqabat Police Station in Deira, Hamid Yasin has spearheaded an initiative to offer free groceries to those facing hardships. "Our aim is to assist individuals who have lost their jobs and those on visit visas," stated Hamid Yasin, Managing Director of Volvo Benz LLC.

Yasin, dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of others, has been granted a Golden Visa for his social service. Speaking about his inspiration to help, he emphasised the importance of community and solidarity during challenging times.

"Food is one of the basic necessities of life, and we want to reduce the burden of people in need. I believe in the power of kindness and its impact on people's lives," said the Indian expat.

Volunteers and staff members at the company actively organise and implement the grocery distribution efforts. "We have many volunteers who help us distribute the groceries to needy people. I am really thankful to them," said Yasin.

The Golden Visa awarded to Yasin serves as an inspiration and has motivated him to the positive influence one individual can have on society. "I received a Golden Visa for social service, and since then, I have decided to help people even more. It serves as my inspiration and has significantly motivated me," said Yasin, who has been residing in the UAE for 25 years.

Each box is curated to sustain individuals and families and is designed to be sufficient for 20 days to a month. "Our goal is not just to offer temporary relief but to ensure that families can meet their basic needs for an extended period. The kits include essential staples such as rice, wheat, oil, water and much more, but we go a step further by incorporating a variety of items, including fresh vegetables,"

It has been a month since Yasin started the initiative, and the social worker plans to continue the work. "This is not just about providing groceries; it's about fostering a sense of community and solidarity," said the expat.

