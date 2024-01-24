Dubai: Indian expat from Saudi Arabia wins $1 million in Duty Free draw

Came for a short stint, now it's home: Why these UAE residents have long-term plans in the country
A recent survey has revealed that more than two-thirds of employees in the UAE will stay in the country for the next five years or more
An Indian national based in Saudi Arabia has been added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of $1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Edward George, a 53-year-old Indian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won a $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 448, with ticket number 2270, which he purchased online on January 11.
A resident of Riyadh for 26 years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over five years now, George is a father of one and works as a system administrator for an IT company.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Very big thanks to Dubai Duty Free. I have waited for too long, but never lose hope; finally, this is it!” he said.
When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said: “I will keep it for my son’s education. I would like to send him abroad to study.”
George originally hails from Hyderabad and is the 223rd Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.
Wednesday's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO., Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.
Saiyd Ahmad Safdar Ali, a 61-year-old Afghanistan national based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car, with ticket number 0064 in the Finest Surprise Series 1866, which he purchased on January 2 on his way to Kabul.
A resident of Sharjah for 25 years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, Ali is a father of three and works for his father, who runs an auto spare parts business in Sharjah.
“I’m very very happy with this win. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”
ALSO READ:
A recent survey has revealed that more than two-thirds of employees in the UAE will stay in the country for the next five years or more
The imposing six-seater 4X4 features an autonomous vehicle stack, six drones and can reach a top speed of 130kmph
It will cover key commercial and urban areas to make charging fast, convenient, and accessible to residents
It will feature more than 15 spectacular shows meticulously crafted by over international artists
Residents faced issues with their internet connection and mobile signals
Sheikh Mohamed appoints Sheikh Tahnoun as Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council
The programme will start accepting applications in April 2024 for the 2024-2025 academic year
Over 1,650 companies and brands in attendance at premier trade event