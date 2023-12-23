UAE

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 hurt after fire engulfs International City building

The blaze was successfully contained and the residential building was evacuated

by

Angel Tesorero
Dubai Civil Defence (Image used for illustrative purpose). Photo: File
Dubai Civil Defence (Image used for illustrative purpose). Photo: File

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 7:26 PM

Last updated: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 8:13 PM

One resident died and two others were injured following a huge fire that engulfed a medium-rise residential building at International City Phase 1 on Saturday afternoon, authorities announced. The fire was successfully contained and the building was evacuated to ensure the safety of its residents, an official from Dubai Civil Defence confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to the incident area to put out the blaze. Authorities, however, did not confirm yet the cause of the fire.

