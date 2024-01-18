Dubai: How residents helped catch criminals, drug dealers

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 4:27 PM

Dubai Police successfully thwarted drug activities and apprehended several criminals based on information they received from outside the country through the 'Police Eye' service.

"Valuable information (from outside the country ) enabled us to apprehend several drug dealers and dismantle their networks," Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, stated in the Police Eye conference on Thursday.

The authorities announced that its 'Police Eye' service received 108,100 pieces of information from public members in the past five years, including traffic, child and women protection, and human trafficking reports.

This informations included 61,287 criminal reports and 46,813 traffic-related reports, highlighting the community's active role in promoting safety, security, and legal compliance.

Reports from residents of Dubai have witnessed a steady increase over the years, reflecting a rise in security awareness and fostering a stronger bond between the police and the community.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, highlighted the role of the Police Eye application in addressing traffic violations and maintaining road safety.

He said, "We have received observations regarding areas where individuals engage in reckless driving. Moreover, there have been instances of vandalism by young people in recreational places meant for families. In such cases, the municipality's intervention becomes necessary."

Dubai police also shed light on the user-friendly nature of the Dubai Police Eye application. They highlighted that no personal data must be entered while using the application, ensuring complete confidentiality for residents and citizens of Dubai when reporting incidents or sending notes.

The robust increase in statistics over the years indicates people's growing awareness and trust in the Dubai Police.

