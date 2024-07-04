Dubai: How American expats are celebrating 4th of July

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:26 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:30 PM

Some are dining out at American-themed restaurants, some are taking their children to their favourite burger joints, while others are having a relaxed music and dance evening with friends.

It is the Fourth of July and US expats in the UAE are celebrating America’s 248th Independence Day in various ways — so that it feels just like home.

Usually, expat families come together to celebrate the day by organising barbecues, picnics, and parties where they enjoy popular American dishes like hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and apple pie. But numerous families are travelling at the time as schools in the country have closed for a two-month long summer holidays, making large-scale celebrations slightly difficult.

Dance party, concert

American resident Natalie Miranda has, however, made big plans for the day. “I will take my son, Anish, to Black Tap for the USA-themed crazy shake. Last night we had a little party at home singing and dancing to country music. Tonight my husband and I will go to a concert of USA artistes at Souk Madiant Jumeriah and I will wear my hat and belt.”

She said back in the US, they would witness a parade on July 4th followed by a street fair. “This was accompanied by a barbecue with potato salad, corn on the cob watermelon, and chips.”

Natalie became nostalgic as she reminisced about the delightful aroma of popcorn, sizzling BBQ, and freshly harvested sweet corn from a few years ago. “These aromas were accompanied by the refreshing taste of sweet iced tea. July 4th holds a special place in my heart as one of the most cherished holidays.”

“I love being American, it’s my favourite holiday. I know the USA is an ever-evolving state but at the core, our beliefs are life liberty, and the pursuit of happiness where freedom is celebrated, and everyone is welcome. Next year school is out earlier so we will finally be able to celebrate at home,” she added.

Cookouts and fireworks

Another Dubai resident, Jessica Holmes, said, “Americans in America often gather with family and friends at cookouts followed by watching firework shows.”

She said work and school continue as usual in the UAE on the day as it is not a holiday in the country.

“It’s often business as usual. I’m sure there are people gathering to commemorate the holiday, but because it’s after work and school, there may be a fewer people hanging out. On the other hand, since it is a Thursday, maybe more people are gathering than I think. Also, many Americans have already left or are heading home very soon, so probably we are more focused on preparing for that. I know I am.”

She stressed in the US she would typically go to a barbecue at someone’s house or in a park. “Then, I’d go to a lookout point somewhere (Six Flags is popular) to view a fireworks show with my loved ones.”

19 June 1865 vs 4 July 1776

“True independence for Black Americans wasn’t granted until approximately June 19, 1865; whereas the ‘American’ Independence Day was officially July 4, 1776. That disparity makes the celebration rather hollow for some. However, due to the pivotal role African peoples played in the development of the country, Black people certainly take that time off to connect with the people we cherish. It is well-earned,” added Holmes.

