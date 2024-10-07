Mon, Oct 07, 2024 | Rabiʻ II 3, 1446 | DXB °C

Dubai: Heavy vehicle overturns on major road; police warns motorists

Drivers can expect some traffic congestion in the area

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 1:18 PM

A heavy vehicle overturned on a major road in Dubai on Monday, the Dubai Police alerted residents in a post on social media.

The vehicle overturned on Ras Al Khor Street heading towards Nad Al Hamar, right before the bridge.


Motorists have been warned to expect some traffic congestion in the area.

The Dubai Police have also alerted motorists of a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading towards Sharjah. The accident occurred before Al Muhaisnah Bridge.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution and expect traffic congestion in the area.

Earlier this month, Khaleej Times reported a multiple-car collision causing traffic jam of more than 4km on Sheikh Zayed Road, as motorists faced a nine-minute delay.

