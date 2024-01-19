Dubai: Got a Salik violation? 2 ways to dispute fines, get refunds

Employee happiness index in the Emirate reached 88%
Have you recently been fined by Salik and want to dispute the penalty or investigate the amount levied?
The toll gate operator offers a simple process to disputing the fine, and getting the refund amount in case it has already been paid.
Here is a guide to using the available tools, as well as important things to be aware of while contesting a Salik fine.
Motorists can dispute their fines on the Salik website through a simple process. A call centre agent confirmed the details of the process to Khaleej Times.
Customers can get in touch with RTA's call centre by calling on their toll free number 80072545. Once the customer service agent processes the request and creates a dispute, the motorists will receive a SMS with the dispute reference number.
The similar process as Salik's website takes place, where the request is forwarded to the concerned department, after which it takes 15 days to investigate into the matter. The customer then receives the final status through SMS — which is either an approval or rejection.
Unregistered Plate Violations (URP): This fine is applied if a motorist passes through a gate without registering the number plate and without applying for registration within 10 working days of the toll trip. The fine keeps adding up with each day passing by.
Dh100 penalty on the first day if the customer passes through the gate once.
Dh200 penalty on the second day of passing once.
Dh400 if the customer passes on the third day. After the third URP violation, a charge of Dh400 will be levied against the motorist for making further violations.
Insufficient Funds Violation (IPV): This fine applies when there are less funds in the Salik account and a motorist passes through. The fine applies five days after the trip.
(Although the website lists two more ways - Dubai Drive App and Dubai Now App - the agent noted that these were currently not operational to dispute fines. At the time of publication, the RTA app too does not appear to offer this service.)
