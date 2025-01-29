Wed, Jan 29, 2025 | Rajab 29, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Alibaba's Jack Ma to speak at World Government Summit

Scheduled to take place from February 11 to 13, the event will bring together over 200 speakers

Published: Wed 29 Jan 2025, 2:48 PM

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Alibaba's Jack Ma and Roblox CEO David Baszuck will be some of the names that will headline this year’s World Government Summit.

Scheduled to take place in Dubai from February 11 to 13, the event will bring together over 200 speakers including world leaders, heads of states and entrepreneurs to discuss collaboration between governments.

In addition to entrepreneurs, several heads of states including the President of Indonesia, Prabhowo Subianto, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah will attend the event.

Held under the theme Shaping Future Governments, this year’s WGS will bring together thought leaders to foster international cooperation and identify innovative solutions for future challenges, ultimately inspiring and empowering the next generation of governments.

