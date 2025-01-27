Dubai: Gold prices fall from nearly record high, drop Dh1.5 per gram in early trade

Gold prices fell Dh1.5 per gram at the start of the week in Dubai after rising to nearly a record high last week.

At 9am UAE time, the 24K variant of the yellow metal fell to Dh334.0 per gram, down from last week’s close of Dh335.5 per gram. The 22K fell to Dh309.25 per gram, down from Dh310.75. The 22K variant reached Dh311.75 per gram last week.

Similarly, 21K and 18K fell to Dh299.25 and Dh256.5 per gram, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,757.57 per ounce, down 0.55 per cent as the US dollar strengthened as investors were awaiting more details on interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve’s first meeting of 2025 this week.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

The Fed is expected to keep rates on hold in the current 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent range in their January 28-29 meeting but the larger story unfolding will be how the central bank confronts early moves by President Donald Trump that are likely to shape the economy this year, including demands the Fed continue lowering borrowing costs. The yellow metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge may be diminished if Trump's policies, which are seen as inflationary, lead the Fed to maintain rates higher for longer. ALSO READ: Gold eases as dollar ticks up; Trump policies in spotlight Samsung S25 Ultra in UAE: Features, price, release date announced; how to pre-order