Dubai: Global Village VIP packs sold out within 'record time'

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:21 PM

Dubai's Global Village VIP packs worth thousands of dirhams were sold out in 'record time' after they went on sale on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Global Village posted: “All of the VIP packs have sold out! We look forward to welcoming you ... during season 28."

Hidden in one of the VIP packs is a 'golden cheque' worth Dh28,000 to celebrate the attraction's 28th season that begins on October 18.

The VIP packs for the family destination went on sale at 10am and were sold out at 11.21am, as per the post on X. The packages were available online on the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

Diamond VIP Packs were on sale at Dh7,000 and Platinum Packs at Dh2,950. Gold Packs cost Dh2,250 and Silver Packs are priced at Dh1,750.

The special packs include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking sticker, and privileges, VIP Wonder Pass cards giving access to attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Cyber City stunt show and Carnaval funfair, complimentary or discounted access to a range of premium Global Village experiences and special offers and privileges to a variety of entertainment attractions across Dubai.

Diamond Pack holders receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.

