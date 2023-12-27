UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 7 times with 7 fireworks shows

Here's a guide to the park's fireworks schedule, special timings for December 31

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 11:43 AM

Last updated: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 11:44 AM

Why settle for one fireworks show to ring in 2024 — when you can watch it seven times? Dubai's Global Village on Wednesday confirmed that it is doing its yearly round-the-world New Year's Eve celebrations.

The popular festival park will be lighting up the skies as it marks seven midnights, depending on different time zones of seven countries. From China to Turkey, guests are invited to revel in distinct New Year's celebrations at the top of each hour, from 8pm until 1am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's the firework schedule:

COUNTRYTIME
China8pm
Thailand9pm
Bangladesh10pm
India10.30pm
Pakistan11pm
UAE12am
Turkey 1am

Park timings

Global Village's gates open at 4pm, with operating hours extended to 1am on December 30 and to 2am until December 31.

December 31, however, is reserved for families and ladies.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE