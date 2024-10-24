Dubai: Global Village to hold free breast cancer screenings for women

Photo: File

Dubai's popular attraction Global Village will hold free breast cancer screenings for women at the venue on October 26 and 27, it announced on Thursday.

Ahead of breast cancer awareness month in November, female guests can get free consultations at the popular Pink Caravan.

Last year, free breast cancer screenings were held at Global Village on October 28.

The Pink Caravan initiative is run by Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and runs a variety of programmes to increase awareness about breast cancer.

Friends of Cancer Patients, in collaboration with leading public and private sector partners, has been offering free clinical breast examination and mammogram screenings across the UAE in October.

FOCP also ran a three-day family event in Sharjah from October 4.

