Dubai: Global Village to celebrate tradition of Hag Al Laila for the first time this year

Global Village visitors will have a chance this year to join an event celebrating the Emirati tradition of Hag Al Laila for the first time this year.

Hag Al Laila , also known as Qargian, is a deeply-rooted Emirati social tradition which is observed on the 15th night of Sha'ban and falls on Thursday February 13th this year. It is part of observing the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

Various cultural and interactive activities designed for families and children will be held in Global Village from February 13 to February 16, with the aim of highlighting folklore traditions and promoting values of generosity and social solidarity.

The event, which will take place between the Main Stage and the Dragon Lake, will include the distribution of traditional sweets, interactive workshops, and traditional performances, as well as meet-and-greet sessions with ‘The Nomads’ characters in Global Village.

The venue will be adorned with decorations inspired by Emirati heritage, including palm fronds, lanterns, and traditional seating areas.