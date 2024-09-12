Dubai: 20-year-old expat becomes 2nd runner-up in Miss Universe Nepal 2024

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:11 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:21 PM

A 20-year-old Dubai girl has bagged the second runner-up award at the Miss Universe Nepal 2024.

A former student of GEMS International School Al Khail, Akshita Chhetri enthralled audiences on Wednesday night in Kathmandu at the eighth edition of the beauty pageant.

The Nepalese expat, who is currently pursuing her third year bachelor’s in Business Science in South Korea, will soon be going to the foundation campus in Fairfax, Virginia during her final year.

Born and raised in Dubai by a single mother, Akshita’s life has been shaped by resilience and determination. Early on in life, her mother taught her to overcome adversity with courage.

Given that she has no pageantry background, her family was taken by surprise when she declared her intention to try her luck at the Miss Universe Nepal 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Akshita said, “It was an unexpected announcement for my family and friends last year, especially from someone who, until then, had never been particularly concerned with outer beauty or physical fitness. My mother laughed, affectionately teasing me for my laidback attitude towards working out. I went ahead and applied for the contest without knowing what to expect.”

In 2024, during her university's summer break when she was on a trip to the USA, enjoying some long-awaited family time, Akshita received an email inviting her to audition for Miss Universe Nepal 2024.

“When I was called for Top 35 to Nepal, that was the moment I knew I had an opportunity that I could not afford to miss. What followed was a whirlwind of events. I was soon called to Nepal to participate in the prestigious sash ceremony. Our plans changed quickly, and without any preparation — no formal dresses or gowns — I found myself flying from the USA to Nepal, just in time for me to step onto the stage.”

Akshita highlighted there were several contestants who had a pageantry background while there were some who were beginners like her.

“International choreographers and a pageant analyst travelled to Nepal, where they teamed up with the national choreographer to train us for the finale. As a result, the group was narrowed down from 35 to the top 22, and we received training that met international standards.”

“I have fallen in love with choreography, the walks and the turns. I would continue to coach myself on that” she added.

Aside from being a full-time student, Akshita is also a certified digital marketer, graphic designer, and Neurolinguistics Practitioner accredited by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Inc.