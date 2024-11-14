Dubai: Gaza photographer who captures grief, death, hunger in war zone wins Hamdan award

Fatima Shbair braves the constant bombings to tell the stories of Palestinians and yet she says the hardest challenge isn't work but 'the constant worry for loved ones in harm’s way'
When conflict and chaos broke out in the Gaza Strip, photographer Fatima Shbair was pressed into duty. She hasn't only been capturing the reality of the brutal war between Israel and Hamas — she has been living it.
"October 7, 2023 triggered a devastating conflict, with tens of thousands killed and widespread displacement in the Gaza Strip. Amidst this destruction, the lines between personal and professional life vanished," she said.
Shbair, an AP staff photojournalist, was among the winners of this year's Hamdan International Photography Award (Hipa). Bagging the top prize in the storytelling category, she and her work were recognised in an award ceremony held at Dubai's Museum of the Future on Tuesday.
In heart-wrenching photos, she captured death, destruction, and destitution in Gaza as she braved the bombings and the day-to-day struggle of living in a war zone.
"Like many in Gaza, hunger, fear, and loss became daily realities for one family. The hardest challenge wasn’t work, but the constant worry for loved ones in harm’s way," she wrote as she sent her photos to Hipa.
Here's an overview of her entry:
Gazans "fought against illness, fear, and deprivation" for 190 days and counting, she said.
Shbair saw them grieve over and over again:
She was there as they scrambled and pleaded for food:
She looked for light amid the destruction — inside family homes that were destroyed and in front of buildings that collapsed.
By telling the stories of the people of Gaza, Shbair realised she was also sharing her own — "intertwined account of survival and collective suffering".
This year's Hipa, its 13th edition, focused on the theme of sustainability and the grand prize of $200,000 went to Chinese photographer Liping Cao.
Cao's black-and-white image captures a poignant scene of nature and technology in harmony: towering wind turbines rise prominently on the horizon, their blades slowly rotating in the breeze, embodying the quiet power of renewable energy. Behind them, the sky is speckled with drifting clouds, creating a dynamic backdrop.
Hipa, as an award-giving body, reflects the emirate's inspiring ethos, cultural richness, and the strength of its visual and creative arts landscape, said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture.
"This award, with its diverse categories, embodies Dubai's ambitious vision and leadership, enhancing its position on the global stage as a magnet for photographers and creatives in general," she said.
"It showcases Dubai's ability to build bridges of communication among people and communities by honouring talented individuals who, through their creative work, tell the stories of cultures, document traditions, and convey powerful messages that reflect society and heritage. This, in turn, uplifts photographers in the UAE and the Arab region, strengthening their presence on the international art scene."
Other winners include:
