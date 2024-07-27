Dubai: Free swimming lessons for residents who keep beach trash-free

Photos: Supplied

There’s an ingenious way for Dubai residents to get free swimming lessons this summer. Every weekend, from 7am to 8am, they can head to Jumeirah 1 public beach, near La Mer South, to learn the fundamentals of swimming, but they must also participate in the voluntary beach clean-up in exchange for the free session.

The initiative was started by Filipino expat Bimbo Calitis, founder and CEO of Amphibious Swim School in Jumeirah, two years ago. Free swimming lesson is for one hour, followed by sprucing up the beach for 15 minutes.

“There is no age limit and we welcome everyone – newbies and those who would like to improve their swimming skills,” Calitis told Khaleej Times, adding: “The learner will not only learn how to swim but will also become an environmental steward.”

The free swimming lessons have been ongoing since last month and will continue until September.

Calitis, who is a professional swimming and surfing instructor, said: “We had more than 100 participants last year. Now, half of them have become peer instructors who are imparting what they’ve learned to new joiners.”

“We are doing this because we know that swimming lessons are quite expensive – and not everyone has the means to enrol in a swimming school. So, we are giving this for free and we are also ensuring that the beach is kept clean,” noted Calitis, underscoring: “Continuous engagement in cleanup and educational activities leads to long-term positive impacts on the community. A cleaner environment and water-safe individuals contribute to a healthier, more aware, and well-connected community.

‘Keeping my home clean’

Calitis also has personal reasons: “I practically live on the beach and every day, I can see cigarette butts or small pieces of trash. I simply wanted to protect my ‘home’ and keep it clean.”

Another reason Calitis cited for giving free swimming lessons is to prevent drowning. “As a lifeguard before, I’ve witnessed several near-drowning incidents and I was able to save several lives. The most common reason why people get drowned is because they panic. The first lesson we teach is not to panic but to remain relaxed when in open waters,” he added.

Calitis said he will ensure the progression of any committed learner from beginner to being advanced swimmer.