Dubai: Free services offered by major developers as residents grapple with after-effects of floods

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 5:36 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 6:13 PM

As the UAE grapples with the after-effects of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm that hit the country on Tuesday, April 16, many residents in Dubai's communities have faced water-logged streets and damage to properties.

During this time, major community management companies in the city are offering free services to residents to help navigate the impact of the severe weather conditions.

These companies are working in collaboration with Dubai Land Department to offer free services to areas affected by the storm. These include: Nakheel, Emaar, Dubai Holding, Union Properties and Dubai Investments Park.

The developers are offering the following services:

Alternative housing for affected residents

Distribution of food within affected communities

Pest control services

Enhanced security

Cleaning services inside homes along with assistance while returning to properties

Assistance in assessing potential risks to properties

Monitoring and documenting damages caused by the rains during the period covered by insurance

Residents living in freehold residential property units have been urged to contact their community managers in case of building maintenance on the following numbers:

Nakheel: 8006254335

Emaar: 80036227

Dubai Holding: 8003822426

Union Properties: 800332266

Dubai Investments Park: 800PID (743)

After the storm, other companies have also come forward to support UAE residents who have been affected by massive flooding after record rains this week.

